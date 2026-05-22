Army's Rocket System Gets A Boost

Loitering munitions, often described as 'suicide drones' or 'kamikaze drones', are becoming central to modern warfare because of their ability to hover over target areas, identify threats and strike with high precision.

IMAGE: The Nibe Limited successfully completed technical trials of its Vayu Astra-1 loitering munition for the Indian Army in Pokharan on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Photographs: Nibe Limited/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Nibe Limited successfully completed initial technical trials of the Vayu Astra-1 loitering munition for the Indian Army.

The drone reportedly struck targets 100 km away with sub-one metre precision during anti-personnel strike missions at Pokhran.

Trials validated advanced operational capabilities including abort, attack, re-attack and long-distance control transfer functions successfully.

The Vayu Astra-1 achieved over 90 minutes endurance during high-altitude operations above 14,000 feet in Uttarakhand.

The successful demonstrations follow recent trials of Nibe Limited's Suryastra rocket launcher system off the Odisha coast.

IMAGE: The Nibe Limited successfully completed technical trials of its Vayu Astra-1 loitering munition for the Indian Army in Pokharan on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

A couple of days after the successful test-firing of the long-range Suryastra rocket system, Pune-based defence technology firm Nibe Limited on Thursday announced the successful completion of the first technical trials of its Vayu Astra-1 loitering munition, marking another significant milestone in India's push towards precision-guided weapon systems under the Make in India initiative.

According to the company, the trials were conducted against a Request for Proposal (RFP) issued by the Indian Army for a 100-km-range loitering munition system.

The tests were carried out at the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan and at Joshimath (Malari) in Uttarakhand under varied operational conditions, including high-altitude environments.

IMAGE: The Nibe Limited company conducts a trial of two variants of the indigenous long-range Suryastra rocket system, with strike ranges of 150 km and 300 km, at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha.

Nibe Limited said the Vayu Astra-1 successfully completed its first technical trial with a 10-kg warhead during an anti-personnel strike mission at Pokhran.

The loitering munition reportedly struck a target located 100 km away in a single attempt while achieving a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of less than one metre, demonstrating very high precision.

'The trial also validated critical operational capabilities such as abort, attack and re-attack functions, which are considered essential for modern intelligent loitering weapon systems,' the company said in a filing to stock exchanges on Thursday.

In another major demonstration, the defence firm conducted an anti-armour night strike using an infrared camera-guided targeting system.

The loitering munition successfully hit the target within a CEP of two metres in a single attempt.

The trials also demonstrated the capability to transfer operational control from the Ground Control Station (GCS) to a Forward Control Station located nearly 70 km away, a feature aimed at enhancing operational flexibility and battlefield survivability.

The endurance capability of the Vayu Astra-1 was tested in the high-altitude terrain of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, where the loitering munition reportedly achieved an endurance flight time exceeding 90 minutes.

The high-altitude loitering operations were conducted at elevations above 14,000 feet to check the system's ability to operate effectively in difficult mountainous terrain and extreme weather conditions typically encountered along India's northern borders.

Kamikaze Drones Shape Modern Warfare

The company said the loitering munition was safely recovered after mission completion for subsequent flights, indicating reusable operational capability that could reduce costs and improve mission sustainability.

Loitering munitions, often described as 'suicide drones' or 'kamikaze drones', are becoming central to modern warfare because of their ability to hover over target areas, identify threats and strike with high precision.

According to defence analysts, the successful trials of Vayu Astra-1 demonstrate India's growing capabilities in developing indigenous autonomous precision-strike platforms amid the changing character of global warfare, where drones and guided munitions are playing a decisive role.

The twin tests came close on the heels of Nibe Limited's recent successful trials of the Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher system at the Integrated Test Range off the Odisha coast.

Several rounds of the domestically manufactured Suryastra rockets, including the 150-km and 300-km-range variants, were test-fired during trials conducted on May 18 and 19.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff