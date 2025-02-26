HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Army vehicle attacked in J-K's Rajouri, search op on

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 26, 2025 17:35 IST

An army vehicle came under fire from suspected terrorists in a forward village near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

However, there were no casualties in the brief firing near Phal village in the Sunderbani sector, they added.

The terrorists, believed to be hiding in a forest, fired a few rounds at the army vehicle passing through the area, which is considered a traditional infiltration route for militants.

 

The troops returned fire and reinforcements were rushed to neutralise the terrorists, the officials said, adding that a search operation is underway in the area.

In another development, the officials said army troops opened fire after observing suspicious movement near the LoC in the Keeri Battal area of Akhnoor sector in Jammu during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

A massive combing operation was launched this morning, which was ongoing when the last reports were received, they said.

