HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Army tests defence systems in 'near-combat conditions'

Army tests defence systems in 'near-combat conditions'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 31, 2025 22:13 IST

x

The Indian Army is conducting field trials of several cutting-edge defence systems under 'near-combat conditions', integrating electronic warfare simulations, to assess their performance rigorously, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Army's 9K33 OSA SAM System shows a demonstration on how Indian Air Defence systems saved the Golden Temple in Amritsar and cities of Punjab from Pakistani missile and drone attacks, on May 19. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The trials aim to strengthen the Army's technological prowess and enhance its operational readiness.

The platforms undergoing evaluation include Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), UAV Launched Precision Guided Munition (ULPGM), Runway Independent (RWI) Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems (RPAS) and counter-UAS solutions, the defence ministry said.

 

"Through these evaluations, the Indian Army aims to strengthen its technological edge, enhance operational readiness, and reaffirm its commitment to indigenous innovation and self-reliance in defence capability development," it said in a statement.

The trials also mark a significant step in the Army's roadmap for a "Decade of Transformation" and are designed to ensure "rapid absorption" of emerging technologies to meet "evolving battlefield requirements", the ministry said.

The Indian Army is currently undertaking extensive "capacity development demonstrations" at key locations across the country, including the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges, Babina Field Firing Ranges and Joshimath, with dedicated air-defence equipment demonstrations also scheduled at Agra and Gopalpur, officials said.

On May 27, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Babina Field Firing Ranges, reviewed the ongoing demonstrations and interacted with all stakeholders.

"These field trials are being conducted under near-combat conditions, integrating electronic warfare simulations, to assess the performance of cutting-edge defence systems rigorously," the ministry said.

The demonstrations feature a wide array of advanced technologies developed under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aimed at accelerating indigenous capability development, it said.

Other next-generation platforms being evaluated include loitering munitions, Specialised Vertical Launch (SVL) drones, Precision Multi Munition Delivery Systems, Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS), Low Level Light Weight Radars, Chords (Next Generation) IR Systems and Electronic Warfare (EW) platforms, it added.

A large number of defence industry partners are taking part in the demonstrations, reflecting the increasing synergy between the Indian Army and domestic manufacturers, the officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Stealth Fighter Test Flight Scheduled For 2028
Stealth Fighter Test Flight Scheduled For 2028
No Enemy Will Be Spared!
No Enemy Will Be Spared!
Rajnath okays made-in-India 5G fighter jet programme
Rajnath okays made-in-India 5G fighter jet programme
Pakistan Upgrading Nukes To Counter India: US
Pakistan Upgrading Nukes To Counter India: US
China mum on performance of weapons used by Pakistan
China mum on performance of weapons used by Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bridgerton Season 4 On Its Way: Read All The Deets

webstory image 2

Where You Can Watch Raj Khosla's Classics

webstory image 3

8 Timeless Laxmikant-Pyarelal Songs

VIDEOS

Sanya Malhotra sizzles in Indo-Western outfit1:03

Sanya Malhotra sizzles in Indo-Western outfit

'When I was an actress, I used to get letters from Pakistan'2:45

'When I was an actress, I used to get letters from Pakistan'

PM Modi pays floral tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar in Bhopal6:12

PM Modi pays floral tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar in Bhopal

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD