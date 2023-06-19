Army soldier fired upon in Manipur as violence continues

An Indian Army soldier was injured after armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village on the intervening night of June 18-19.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The soldier sustained a gunshot wound and was evacuated to the Military Hospital Leimakhong and his condition is stated to be stable.

In a tweet, the Dimapur based III Corps (also known as Spear Corps) said, "Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during the night of 18/19 June. Army columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view the presence of villagers in the area. One Army soldier sustained gunshot wound, evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong and is stable. Additional columns inducted in the area and joint operations are in progress."

The Indian Army conducted a flag march in the violence-affected area in Imphal Valley on Sunday.

Reacting to the incident, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he will hold a review meeting of the security forces to find out how it happened.

"I am going to have a review meeting of the security, how it happened and how it can be prevented in the future. These types of things have to be stopped immediately," the Manipur CM said.

Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, the chief minister on Monday visited some relief camps in the state and said that the state government was soon going to construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate the people temporarily.

"I visited some relief camps and people are suffering. The state government is going to construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate them temporarily," the Manipur CM said.

"Around 3000-4000 houses will be constructed... We are looking for the place where the construction can be done," he further stated.