News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Army reshuffles top brass, appoints Lt Gen Suchendra Kumar as new vice chief

Army reshuffles top brass, appoints Lt Gen Suchendra Kumar as new vice chief

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 16, 2023 19:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a reshuffle, Indian Army has appointed a new vice chief Lt Gen MV Suchendra Kumar as the incumbent Lt Gen BS Raju has been shifted to South Western Army Command as Army Commander.

IMAGE: Lt Gen BS Raju, Lt Gen MV Suchendra Kumar and Lt Gen NSR Subramani. Photograph: ANI Photo

Present vice chief Lt Gen BS Raju would be succeeding Lt Gen AS Bhinder who is superannuating on February 28 at the South Western Army Command.

Raju had only a 10-month stint as vice chief and will have another eight months in the new office.

 

He took over as the vice chief on May 1 after present Army chief Gen Manoj Pande moved to his new office on promotion.

Lt Gen Raju would be replaced by Lt Gen MV Suchendra Kumar who is presently the deputy chief of army staff (strategy).

He has held various important assignments including the White Knight Corps in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen NSR Subramani has been promoted to the rank of Army commander and appointed as the next Central Army Commander in Lucknow.

He is presently the chief of staff in the Northern Command.

Subramani is an infantry officer and known to be a tough taskmaster.

The Central Command looks after the Line of Actual Control with China in the central sector in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
Govt seeks names of defence officers amid CDS hunt
Govt seeks names of defence officers amid CDS hunt
Don't Delay Appointing Service Chiefs!
Don't Delay Appointing Service Chiefs!
'Fear of coup prevented CDS appointment earlier'
'Fear of coup prevented CDS appointment earlier'
Tripura records over 81% voter turnout till 4 pm
Tripura records over 81% voter turnout till 4 pm
STF, CCTV cameras for copy-free UP board exams
STF, CCTV cameras for copy-free UP board exams
Don't debate religion on TV shows, SP tells leaders
Don't debate religion on TV shows, SP tells leaders
Ranji final: Unadkat, Sakariya send Bengal crashing
Ranji final: Unadkat, Sakariya send Bengal crashing
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Lt General Anil Chauhan (retd) appointed next CDS

Lt General Anil Chauhan (retd) appointed next CDS

'Need caution about appointing retired officer as CDS'

'Need caution about appointing retired officer as CDS'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances