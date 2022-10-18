News
Army recalls 'bloody nose' given to PLA at Battle of Walong 60 years ago

Army recalls 'bloody nose' given to PLA at Battle of Walong 60 years ago

Source: PTI
October 18, 2022 18:13 IST
The Indian Army is celebrating the diamond jubilee of the Battle of Walong which is as an example of bravery and sacrifice made by the bravehearts of the force in the face of Chinese aggression in 1962.

Indian Army commemorates 60 years of the Battle of Walong

IMAGE: The Indian Army inaugurated a month-long celebration to commemorate 60 years of the Battle of Walong. The month-long celebration inaugurated by the GOC, Spear Corps, by paying homage at the war memorial and acknowledging the services of the porters who participated in the battle, October 18, 2022. Photograph: Courtesy, PRO Kohima, Ministry of Defence on Twitter

Sixty years ago the Indian Army gave a ”bloody nose” to the Chinese in the Battle of Walong, Tezpur-based defence spokesperson Lt Col AS Walia said in a statement.   

”The Indian Army launched its only counterattack during the war to stall the advancing People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers. The bravehearts of Indian Army held back the Chinese troops for 27 days, which forced them to deploy its reserve division from Tawang to Walong.

 

”Outnumbered and with little ammunition and no resource of any kind, the valiant troops continued to hold their ground in a classic example of fighting till last man, last round,” the statement said.

This saga of valour and sacrifice serves as a tale of inspiration for generations to come, it added.

The month-long celebrations which are aligned with the operations and events as it occurred in between October and November 1962, would include lectures on the Battle of Walong at Army War College Mhow, Defence Services Staff College Wellington and in Kolkata, the statement said.

The event was inaugurated at Walong in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh by the General Officer Commanding of Spear Corps on Monday.

He paid homage at the war memorial and interacted with the war veterans and also honoured the porters who participated in the battle.

An equipment display was also organised for the locals as part of ’Know your Army' campaign.

The event would also include a motorcycle rally, to be flagged off from Tezpur, which will traverse the battlefields of 1962, collecting soils from those areas, which will thereafter be instated at Walong War Memorial, the statement said.

The celebrations would culminate on November 17 at Walong.

A large number of war veterans and their relatives would also be honoured, the statement said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

