Army moves to boost strike power with 120 km Pinaka upgrade

As part of efforts to further strengthen its long-range artillery capabilities post Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army is looking to induct 120 km strike range Pinaka rockets in a proposal worth around Rs 2500 crore.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The rockets with the capability to strike targets at 120 km would be developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and the first trials are planned to be carried out in the near future, and then it would be developed with the Development-cum-Production Partners who would be chosen after a bidding process, defence officials told ANI.

The Army's proposal for approval for the project is set to be taken up for clearance by the Defence Acquisition Council very soon, sources said.

The Rajnath Singh-led Defence Ministry has been pushing the case for developing the indigenous multi-barrel rocket launchers which have also been exported to friendly foreign countries in the recent past.

The new 120 km strike range rockets of the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system would be capable of being launched from the same launcher, which at present can hit targets at 40 km and 75-plus km, the officials said.

The Army is also looking at strengthening the existing Pinaka regiments and had recently placed orders for buying the area denial ammunition for these rocket regiments.

Earlier this year, the ministry of defence inked contracts with Economic Explosive Limited and Munitions India Limited for the procurement of Area Denial Munition Type-1 and High Explosive Pre Fragmented Mk-1 (Enhanced) rockets respectively for PINAKA Multiple Launch Rocket System at a total cost of Rs 10,147 crore.

In addition, a contract for upgrades in SHAKTI Software has also been signed with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The Pinaka Multiple Launcher Rocket System (MLRS) is a long-range artillery weapon developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Known for its rapid response and precision, the Pinaka system enhances the Indian Army's capability in modern warfare.

The DRDO is already in the advanced stages of developing a 120-km strike version of the Pinaka rocket and is expected to conduct its first test in the next financial year.

One of the biggest success stories among Indigenous weapon systems, the Army is fully backing the missiles, as Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi has already made clear that, as soon as longer-range versions of the Pinaka are ready, the force might drop plans for other alternate weapons.

The Pinaka has been a major success story in the export sector as it has been bought by Armenia, while many European countries, including France, are showing interest in it.