Home  » News » Army Hunts for Terrorists In Kathua

Army Hunts for Terrorists In Kathua

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read
January 09, 2026 08:59 IST

A major combing and search operation is underway in the forest of Kamadh Nullah in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district following an encounter between security forces and terrorists.

'SOG Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua,' inspector general of police Jammu said in a post on X.

'Despite darkness, thick vegetation and treacherous terrain, SOG is relentlessly engaging the terrorists. Teams of CRPF are also participating in the Joint Op,' the IGP added.

 

kathua terrorists combing and search operation by army

IMAGES: Indian Army soldiers in action during a combing and search operation after an encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah in Kathua on Thursday, here and below. All photographs: ANI Video Grab

 

kathua terrorists combing and search operation by army

 

kathua terrorists combing and search operation by army

 

kathua terrorists combing and search operation by army

 

kathua terrorists combing and search operation by army

 

kathua terrorists combing and search operation by army

 

kathua terrorists combing and search operation by army

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

