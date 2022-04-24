News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Trolled on social media, Army deletes Iftar party tweet

Trolled on social media, Army deletes Iftar party tweet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 24, 2022 10:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Army's tweet about holding of an ‘Iftaar' party for the civilian population in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district was removed after trolling allegedly by extremist elements who felt offended by the pictures highlighting the secular character of the armed forces.

The now-deleted tweet on the Twitter handle of PRO Defence Jammu read “keeping alive the traditions of secularism, an Iftaar was organized by the Indian Army at Arnora in Doda district”. It was accompanied by several photographs showing the Army and civilian breaking the Ramzan fast together, a senior officer interacting with locals and a uniformed person joining 'Namaz' (prayers).

However, the tweet, which was uploaded on April 21, was deleted within hours after the handle came under attack from the trolls who were apparently against the secular character of the Army, a practice followed by the force which holds 'Sarva Dharma Sthal' -- a place of worship for all religions in all its formations across the country.

 

Though an Army spokesperson declined to comment on the issue, an Army officer on the condition of anonymity said the force had not only tweeted about the function but also issued an official release as Iftaar parties are a regular feature during the fasting month of Ramzan to build a strong bond with the public.

It was surprising and sad to see the reaction of certain people to the tweet which triggered unnecessary debate and was killing the basic message of upholding communal harmony, the officer said.

"Now this disease has spread even in the Indian Army? Sad," a tweet in Hindi by a social media user referring to the Army hosting the Iftaar party triggered a debate in support and against the Army.

However, the removal of the tweet from the Army handle did not go down well with the veteran soldiers.

"Indian Army has been at the forefront of interfaith harmony. We as officers take pride in the fact that we have NO religion, we just adopt the religion of the troops we command," Maj Gen (retd) Yash Mor tweeted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
'Muslims have retreated into themselves'
'Muslims have retreated into themselves'
Time for Hindus and Muslims to reconcile
Time for Hindus and Muslims to reconcile
Kohli: Golden Run To Golden Ducks
Kohli: Golden Run To Golden Ducks
India logs 2,593 Covid infections, active cases rise
India logs 2,593 Covid infections, active cases rise
Now, Nitish Receives Shah At Airport
Now, Nitish Receives Shah At Airport
Suspected blast in Jammu village ahead of Modi's visit
Suspected blast in Jammu village ahead of Modi's visit
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Secularism has become a dirty word'

'Secularism has become a dirty word'

'Modi personifies anti-Muslim, anti-Christian hatred'

'Modi personifies anti-Muslim, anti-Christian hatred'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances