Home  » News » Army chief reaches Kashmir to review security measures

Army chief reaches Kashmir to review security measures

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 25, 2025 12:13 IST

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Kashmir on Friday to review the situation in the wake of the Pahalgam attack earlier this week that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead, officials said.

IMAGE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi pays tribute to Naib Subedar Baldev Singh from the 18th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (18 JAK RIF) who lost his life in the line of duty while he was deployed at the formidable Kumar Post on the Siachen Glacier, in New Delhi on April 21, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The officials said Army commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, accompanied the Army Chief.

The Chief of Armed Staff (COAS) would carry out a comprehensive review of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, while top Army commanders will brief him about the security situation and steps taken in the aftermath of Tuesday's attack, they said.

 

The Army chief's visit comes less than 24 hours after Pakistan resorted to small arms firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
