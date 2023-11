General Manoj C Pande celebrated Diwali with Indian Army, Border Roads Organisation and Indo Tibetan Border Police officers and troops during his visit to forward areas in the Harsil sector in the Garhwal Himalayas on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The chief of army staff was also briefed on capability and infrastructure development by commanders on the ground.

IMAGE: General Pande celebrates Diwali with the men and officers. All photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com