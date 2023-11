General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, visited the Siachen base camp and forward posts in Ladakh to review operational preparedness.

He also paid homage to the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the country at the war memorial.

All Photographs: ANI

IMAGE: General Pande salutes President Droupadi Murmu, the supreme commander of India's armed forces, on her arrival in Ladakh on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, as Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier B D Mishra (retd) looks on.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian and Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com