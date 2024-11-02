News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Army begins verification patrolling at Depsang

Army begins verification patrolling at Depsang

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 02, 2024 18:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian Army has commenced verification patrolling at Depsang, the second friction point in eastern Ladakh, the government said on Saturday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Patrolling at Demchok had begun on Friday, a day after the Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at the two friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Replying to a query at a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said following the disengagement agreement with China, the verification patrolling has begun on mutually agreed terms in both Demchok and Depsang.

On Thursday, Indian and Chinese troops also exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the occasion of Diwali.

 

The traditional practice was observed a day after both countries completed troop disengagement at the two friction points, bringing a fresh thaw in Sino-Indian ties.

Sources had earlier said that the areas and patrolling status were expected to be moved back to pre-April 2020 level.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on October 21 said in Delhi that an agreement was finalised between India and China following negotiations over the past several weeks and that it would lead to a resolution of the issues that arose in 2020.

The agreement was firmed up on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, a breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

The move marked a significant development in the pursuit of reduced tension along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

The ties between the two Asian giants had nosedived following the clash.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will China Vacate Depsang, Demchok?
Will China Vacate Depsang, Demchok?
'We can't fall prey to Chinese strategy on LAC'
'We can't fall prey to Chinese strategy on LAC'
'China Went Wrong In Its Calculations!'
'China Went Wrong In Its Calculations!'
PIX: New Zealand crumble but match evenly poised
PIX: New Zealand crumble but match evenly poised
India trashes Canada's 'absurd' charges against Shah
India trashes Canada's 'absurd' charges against Shah
PIX: Gill, spinners give India upper hand on Day 2
PIX: Gill, spinners give India upper hand on Day 2
The Elevance of Kamala Harris
The Elevance of Kamala Harris
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
'India Must Not Accept Ceding Of Patrolling Rights'
'India Must Not Accept Ceding Of Patrolling Rights'
Demchok, Depsang troop disengagement in final stages
Demchok, Depsang troop disengagement in final stages

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances