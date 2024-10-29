News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Demchok, Depsang troop disengagement in final stages

Demchok, Depsang troop disengagement in final stages

Source: PTI
October 29, 2024 20:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Troop disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh following a key agreement firmed up between India and China is in the "final stages", official sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, GOC, Fire and Fury Corps dring his visit forward posts in eastern Ladakh near Demchok to review the operational preparedness, August 1, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

On October 25, Army sources said the process is likely to get completed by October 28-29.

 

The agreement framework was "signed" first at the diplomatic level and then military-level talks took place, the Army sources had said, adding the nitty-gritty of the agreement was worked in the Corps Commander-level talks, which was signed last week.

Adhering to agreements between the two sides, Indian troops then began to pull back equipment to rear locations in these areas.

The disengagement at the two friction points is in its "final stages", an official source said on Tuesday.

Sources last week said the agreement was arrived at only for these two friction points, and "talks were still underway" for other areas.

The sources have said that patrolling will begin at these points once the disengagement that began last week is completed and both sides will move their respective troops and dismantle temporary structures.

Eventually, they added, the areas and patrolling status are expected to be moved back to pre-April 2020 level.

The patrolling will be done by armed personnel and structures to be dismantled including temporary sheds and tents, a source said.

The process follows the agreement firmed up between the two countries on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

The ties between the two Asian giants had nosedived following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri on October 21 had said in Delhi that the agreement was finalised following negotiations over the past several weeks and that it would lead to a resolution of the issues that arose in 2020.

On October 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China President Xi Jinping endorsed the agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan in Russia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Not all is resolved: Jaishankar on LAC agreement
Not all is resolved: Jaishankar on LAC agreement
The Illusion Of LAC Disengagement
The Illusion Of LAC Disengagement
'China Went Wrong In Its Calculations!'
'China Went Wrong In Its Calculations!'
Mandhana's century powers India to series victory
Mandhana's century powers India to series victory
2 more terrorists killed in Jammu, major strike foiled
2 more terrorists killed in Jammu, major strike foiled
Lawyers clash with cops clash, set outpost on fire
Lawyers clash with cops clash, set outpost on fire
50-60 terrorists waiting to sneak into Jammu: Official
50-60 terrorists waiting to sneak into Jammu: Official
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
Smooth troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh: China
Smooth troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh: China
80-90% disengagement done in Demchok, Depsang
80-90% disengagement done in Demchok, Depsang

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances