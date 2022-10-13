News
Rediff.com  » News » Army assault dog Zoom, injured during J-K encounter on Oct 10, dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 13, 2022 16:59 IST
Army's assault dog 'Zoom', who was critically injured early this week during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to bullet injuries in Srinagar on Thursday, officials said.

IMAGE: Army's assault dog named Zoom. Photograph: Courtesy @ChinarcorpsIA/Twitter

The officials said Zoom was under treatment at Advance Field Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar, but succumbed to the injuries around noon.

 

"Zoom's condition was improving and the canine was responding well to the treatment. The dog looked fine till around noon after which it suddenly started gasping and soon collapsed," the officials said.

Zoom was two years and one month old Malinois or Belgian shepherd breed who was active in the service for the last eight months, they said.

The canine was a highly trained, ferocious, and committed. Had been trained to locate and bring down terrorists, they added.

Zoom was injured in the encounter in Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district on Monday.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there.

On Monday, Zoom, as usual, was tasked to clear the house where terrorists were hiding, they said.

However, during the operation, the canine received two gunshots and was critically injured, the officials said.

"Zoom identified and attacked the terrorists during which the canine received two gunshots," they said.

The officials, however, said the canine kept on fighting and performing his task which resulted in the killing of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.

"In spite of severe injuries, the brave soldier continued his task which resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists," they added.

Zoom was rushed to the Army's Vet Hospital where he succumbed on Thursday.

Zoom had been part of many active operations in south Kashmir, they added. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
