Armed ITBP men at Kanpur Police HQ trigger 'gherao' rumours

ITBP officials are demanding a thorough investigation into alleged medical negligence at a Kanpur hospital that resulted in the amputation of an ITBP jawan's mother's hand, prompting police to form a joint investigation committee.

IMAGE: Dozens of ITBP personnel reach Kanpur Police Commissionerate after the Health department gives a clean chit to the hospital accused of negligence that led to the amputation of a jawan's mother's hand, in Kanpur on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points ITBP officials seek action over alleged medical negligence leading to amputation.

ITBP jawan alleges negligence by Krishna Super Speciality hospital in treating his mother.

Police form joint investigation committee including ITBP medical officers and doctors.

Initial CMO inquiry deemed unclear, prompting demands for a transparent probe.

ITBP denies rumours of surrounding the Commissioner of Police's office.

Officials of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday met the Commissioner of Police of Kanpur seeking action in a case of alleged medical negligence at a private hospital that resulted in the amputation of a hand of an ITBP jawan's mother.

The presence of armed personnel at the Commissionerate led to reports claiming that ITBP jawans had 'surrounded' the Commissioner of Police's office, but the police and the ITBP categorically denied the 'rumours' and said a prior appointment had been taken for the meeting.

Allegations of Police Inaction

The jawan, Vikas Singh, had alleged that the police had failed to take action on his repeated complaints against the hospital and had taken the amputated hand to the office of the Commissioner of Police on Monday.

Following the meeting on Saturday, the police commissioner directed the formation of a joint investigation committee comprising police officials, ITBP medical officers and doctors nominated by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the case.

Details of the Alleged Negligence

Vikas Singh, posted with the ITBP's 32nd Battalion in Maharajpur, accused doctors at Krishna Super Speciality hospital (private hospital) of negligence in the treatment of his 56-year-old mother, Nirmala Devi. Singh told police officials that his mother was admitted to the Krishna hospital on May 13 after suffering breathing complications.

He alleged that an injection administered during treatment caused severe swelling and infection in her right hand. She was later shifted to Paras Hospital (private hospital), where doctors reportedly informed the family that the infection had spread extensively, leaving amputation as the only option.

Her hand was amputated on May 17.

Jawan's Complaint and Emotional Plea

On Monday, Singh, in a complaint to the Commissioner of Police, sought action against the hospital administration, alleging that despite repeated visits to the offices of senior police officials, no concrete action had been taken.

He had also taken the amputated right hand of his mother, kept in an ice box, and placed it on the table of the Commissioner of Police.

The ITBP jawan, who broke down in tears, said that this was the hand by which his mother used to feed him food, police officials said.

ITBP's Presence and Denial of Rumours

On Saturday morning, senior ITBP officers, along with dozens of personnel, arrived at the Commissionerate.

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI, "ITBP Commandant Gaurav had sought prior appointment and visited the office peacefully along with three officers and around a dozen personnel.

"The commandant came inside the office while the jawans remained outside. Rumours about the Commissionerate being surrounded or occupied were completely baseless."

He added that the atmosphere remained peaceful throughout.

Investigation and Further Action

He said the ITBP personnel were dissatisfied with the CMO inquiry findings, alleging that the report lacked clarity and definitive conclusions.

"The jawans expressed objections regarding the report, following which the CMO was asked to conduct a fresh and decisive fact-finding inquiry and submit a clear and conclusive report at the earliest," Lal said.

ITBP Commandant Gaurav, while speaking to PTI, also dismissed allegations of any 'gherao', stating that only a limited number of personnel had accompanied the officers for security purposes and that merely three vehicles had arrived at the Commissionerate.

"The officers met the Commissioner after taking prior permission, presented their concerns and left peacefully. No such incident of surrounding the office took place," he said.

The CMO's initial inquiry reportedly failed to clearly fix responsibility on the hospital, prompting demands for a transparent and comprehensive probe.

The Police Commissioner has now directed the formation of a joint investigation committee comprising police officials, ITBP medical officers and doctors nominated by the CMO. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vipin Tada and trainee IPS officer Sumedh Milind Jadhao have also been included in the inquiry team.

CMP Haridatt Nemi said the inquiry would be conducted under the supervision of senior officials and medical experts and would involve examination of medical records, statements of all parties and technical assessment by specialists.