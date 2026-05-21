Are Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran Getting Married?

Despite music director Anirudh Ravichander's previous denial, wedding rumours with Sunrisers Hyderabad Co-Owner Kavya Maran have resurfaced.

IMAGE: Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander. Photographs: Wikipedia Commons

Key Points Rumours about music director Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad Co-Owner Kavya Maran getting married have resurfaced on social media.

Anirudh had previously denied marriage rumours on X a year ago, stating, 'Marriage ah? Lol. Chill out guys pls stop spreading rumours.'

Anirudh Ravichander, 35, is Rajinikanth's nephew, and composer of hits like Why this Kolaveri Di.

Kavya Maran, 33, is media tycoon Kalanithi Maran's only child.

A year ago, on June 14, 2025, music director Anirudh Ravichander clarified on his X account that he was not getting married.

'Marriage ah? Lol. Chill out guys pls stop spreading rumours.'

The post came out soon after users of social media platform Reddit posted that Anirudh Ravichander was dating Sunrisers Hyderabad Co-Owner Kavya Maran.

Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys pls stop spreading rumours — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) June 14, 2025

Rumours Resurface

Anirudh and Kayva had been spotted by a vlogger in New York who then put out their picture on social media, sparking off speculation over their relationship.

So are Kavya Maran-Anirudh dating?

There has been no confirmation from either of them but the rumours have once again picked up on the Internet.

A social media post by Cinetrendssk on X stated, 'The long-standing rumors are finally coming true! Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are reportedly tying the knot later this year. Sources close to both families confirm an official announcement is dropping very soon!'

The long-standing rumours are finally coming true! Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are reportedly tying the knot later this year. Sources close to both families confirm an official announcement is dropping very soon! #Anirudh #KavyaMaran pic.twitter.com/d2KrbV4MUi — Cinetrends (@Cinetrendssk) May 21, 2026

Another post on X by _MovieTamil handle stated, 'India's biggest Music Director and India's Biggest Producer's Daughter are set to get married this November.'

Soon messages of congratulations too started pouring in with fans of Anirudh writing, 'Congratulations to Anirudh and Kavya. Wish you both peace and happiness.' Another post stated, 'Another national crush (Kavya) is tying the knot.'

India’s Biggest Music Director & India’s Biggest Producer’s Daughter Are Set To Get Married This November



Official Announcement Coming Soon — Movie Tamil (@_MovieTamil) May 21, 2026

Who is Anirudh Ravichander?

Anirudh Ravichander, 35, is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical dancer Lakshmi Ravichander. He is Latha Rajinikanth's nephew, making Aishwarya, Soundarya, and Hrishikesh his cousins and Rajinikanth his uncle.

Anirudh composed the famous Why This Kolaveri Di, sung by actor Dhanush in 2011.

He made his debut as a music director in the Tamil film 3 in 2012 directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth who was then married to Dhanush. Anirudh also composed the music for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Anirudh's Previous Relationship

Anirudh was earlier linked to actress Andrea Jeremiah.

In fact, intimate lip-lock pictures of Anirudh and Andrea had leaked in 2012 on Facebook and Twitter. Andrea had then said she was not bothered about the leaked photos while Anirudh told India Today, 'I am not the kind who goes kissing women and taking photographs. My parents have raised me with certain values and they stood by me in the midst of speculation and discussions. I don't want to let something of the past divert me from the present and all that is happening.';

'Yes, these pictures are 18 months old and both Anirudh and I are not ashamed of such a thing. It was a beautiful bond we shared but we had to let go,' Andrea stated.

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran, 33, is media tycoon Kalanithi Maran's only child. Her father is the chairman and founder of the Sun Group, which owns the Sun TV Network and the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL franchise. Her uncle Dayanidhi Maran is a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP. Last year, the Sun Group's net worth was reported to be $2.3 billion.

Kavya's animated presence at SRH matches is a highlight of the T20 tournament.

Kavya pursued her undergraduate degree at Stella Maris College, Chennai, before completing her MBA from the Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom.

At a recent public event, when a reporter playfully asked for a wedding invitation, she simply exclaimed, 'This again!'