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Mumbai-Nashik Highway Gets Camera Enforcement To Curb Speeding

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 30, 2026 20:43 IST

The Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police have initiated a six-month camera-based speed enforcement project on the Mumbai-Nashik highway to combat over-speeding and enhance road safety.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police launch camera-based speed enforcement on Mumbai-Nashik highway.
  • The project aims to reduce accidents by curbing over-speeding between Shahapur and Ghoti.
  • Advanced hand-held speed enforcement cameras are deployed to detect speeding violations.
  • Cameras can detect speeding up to 320 kmph and function in all weather conditions.
  • The pilot project is in collaboration with the Global Road Safety Partnership.

The Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police on Thursday said they have launched a six-month-long camera-based speed enforcement pilot project on the Mumbai-Nashik highway to curb over-speeding and improve road safety.

New Speed Enforcement Technology Deployed

Praveen Salunke, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), told PTI that the drive will be mainly focused on the stretch between Shahapur in Thane district, and Ghoti in Nashik district, aiming to reduce accidents.

 

As part of the initiative, the police have deployed five advanced hand-held speed enforcement cameras at multiple locations along the highway. The devices can be mounted on enforcement vehicles, tripods or used manually by personnel.

Capabilities Of The Speed Enforcement Cameras

According to officials, the cameras can detect speeding violations for both approaching and departing vehicles at speeds of up to 320 kmph, and can measure vehicle speed from a distance of up to 150 metres using laser technology.

The devices are equipped with a "point-and-shoot" mechanism with autofocus to enable quick identification of speeding vehicles while capturing high-resolution images. They are designed to function in all weather conditions, including at night and during heavy rainfall.

Officials said the cameras can also help detect other traffic violations such as non-compliance with seat belt and helmet rules.

Collaboration For Road Safety

The pilot project is being implemented in collaboration with the Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP), a partner under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS).

The GRSP conducted technical and roadside training for traffic police personnel in handling the devices, including setup, field operations and functionality.

The Maharashtra Road Crash Report for 2023 and 2024 showed that speeding accounted for nearly 70 per cent of fatal road accidents in the state, officials said.

Data collected during the six-month pilot project will be analysed to assess the effectiveness of the enforcement initiative and its impact on reducing speeding violations, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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