HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Anti-American' BRICS nations...: Trump's big tariff warning

'Anti-American' BRICS nations...: Trump's big tariff warning

By Yoshita Singh
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 07, 2025 10:38 IST

x

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on countries aligning themselves with the “anti-American” policies of the BRICS grouping.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump has said that the US will send out “letters” on tariffs and deals to various countries beginning Monday. Photograph: @WhiteHouse/X

His comments came after the BRICS bloc condemned the increase of tariffs without naming Trump. Leaders of the BRICS are meeting in Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit on July 6-7.

“Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10 per cent Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday night.

 

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

Trump also said in a separate post that the US will send out “letters” on tariffs and deals to various countries beginning Monday.

“I am pleased to announce that the UNITED STATES TARIFF Letters, and/or Deals, with various Countries from around the World, will be delivered starting 12:00 PM (Eastern), Monday, July 7th. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J TRUMP, President of The United States of America,” he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Trump threatens India, others with 100% tariffs if...
Trump threatens India, others with 100% tariffs if...
Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Will India Sink or Reform?
Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Will India Sink or Reform?
'Will cross that...: Jaishankar on US' 500% tariff threat for Russia ties
'Will cross that...: Jaishankar on US' 500% tariff threat for Russia ties
Trump's tariffs: How these sectors will be impacted
Trump's tariffs: How these sectors will be impacted
Trump Has Become A Reset Button
Trump Has Become A Reset Button

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Medical Schools In The World

webstory image 2

10 Retro Songs You Must Listen To

webstory image 3

Dalai Lama: How To Lead A Better Life

VIDEOS

Nora breaks down at airport as she heads out of India after cryptic post1:11

Nora breaks down at airport as she heads out of India...

UK Royal Air Force team lands in Kerala to repair grounded F-35B2:58

UK Royal Air Force team lands in Kerala to repair...

'Irreparable Loss': Apple farmers devastated by flash floods in Mandi2:56

'Irreparable Loss': Apple farmers devastated by flash...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD