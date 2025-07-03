'Will cross that...: Jaishankar on US' 500% tariff threat for Russia ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) said that the Indian embassy and ambassador have been in touch with United States Senator Lindsey Graham regarding a proposed bill that could impose steep tariffs, as much as 500 per cent, on countries importing Russian oil, which includes India.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar/X

Jaishankar, who is in the United States for the Quad meet, stated that India's concerns and interests on energy, security have been made conversant to Graham.

"Regarding Senator Lindsey Graham's bill, any development which is happening in the US Congress is of interest to us if it impacts our interest or could impact our interest," Jaishankar said.

"So, we have been in touch with Senator Graham. The embassy, ambassador have been in touch. Our concerns and our interests on energy, security have been made conversant to him. So, we'll then have to cross that bridge when we come to it, if we come to it," he added.

Graham's proposed bill on Russia would impose a 500 per cent tariff on imports from any nation that purchases Russian oil, gas, uranium and other product. The bill has over 80 co-sponsors in the Senate, potentially making it veto-proof.

After the war erupted between Russia and Ukraine, the US and Western nations imposed sanctions on Moscow. However, India has continued to purchase Russian oil.

Earlier in May, Lindsey Graham said he is in touch with US President Donald Trump regarding the bill. Republican lawmakers have indicated they are worried about moving the bill but are waiting for approval from Trump before bringing the legislation to the floor.

When asked whether Trump is giving instructions on when the bill will come to the floor, Graham stated, "We are separate entities coordinating with each other," The Hill reported.

Graham is proposing a carveout for his Russian sanctions bill to exclude nations that help Ukraine's defence, protecting them from a 500 per cent tariff for trading with Russia.