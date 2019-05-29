Another Trinamool MLA joins BJP

May 29, 2019 17:51 IST

In another blow for the Trinamool Congress, its MLA Monirul Islam on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, the third legislator to desert the ruling party in West Bengal after the reverses in the Lok Sabha polls.

Two TMC legislators and over 50 councillors had joined the BJP on Tuesday.

The BJP projected the decision of TMC's Muslim MLA to join the party as a vindication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' (together with all, development for all, trust of all).

Modi gave the slogan in his first address to MP's of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance after the Lok Sabha poll results were declared.

He had asked them to win over the trust of minorities with their work.

Several other TMC workers also joined the saffron party in New Delhi in the presence of BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijaywargiya.