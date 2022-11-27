Another Tihar video of Satyendar Jain shows people cleaning his cell

The latest video that has emerged in a series of purported CCTV footage of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar jail, shows house-keeping services being provided to the jail cell of Aam Aadmi Party leader.

The purported footage that emerged according to the sources on Sunday morning was dated September 13, 15 and October 1 in which the visuals show men sweeping the floor of the jail cell and also arranging the minister's bed.

In the visuals dated September 12, Jain was seen interacting with other people inside his jail cell.

This is the fourth CCTV footage that has emerged relating to the Delhi minister.

The first purported visuals, which appeared on November 19, showed the minister getting a full body massage.

The second purported footage surfaced on November 23, a day after Jain's counsel claimed inside the trial court that the minister had lost 28 kg of weight during his custody.

In the footage, Jain was seen having an elaborate and extensive meal.

Interestingly, sources had said that the minister had gained 8 kg weight instead.

In the third purported footage that came out on November 26, the minister was seen having a conversation with some people, including currently suspended Jail superintendent Ajit Kumar.