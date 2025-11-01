HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Another setback: Cong on India's exit from Tajikistan airbase

Another setback: Cong on India's exit from Tajikistan airbase

Source: PTI
November 01, 2025 19:38 IST

The Congress on Saturday said India wrapping up its operation at Tajikistan's Ayni airbase is "yet another setback" for the country's strategic diplomacy.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said India established its Ayni air force base in Tajikistan in the early 2000s and the infrastructure there was subsequently expanded.

Given its extraordinary location, India had major plans for expanding its presence at Ayni, he said.

 

"But four years back, India had been given a very clear message that it must gradually withdraw. Now it appears that India has finally shut down the base which was its only overseas military facility," Ramesh said.

"This is, without (a) doubt, yet another setback for our strategic diplomacy," he said.

Incidentally, Ayni is around 10 km from Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, which has a wonderful museum, he pointed out.

One of the most striking and remarkable exhibits there is the Buddha of the Nirvana that is believed to be over 1,500 years old, Ramesh said.

India has wrapped up its operation at a strategic air base in Tajikistan's Ayni following the lapse of a bilateral agreement, people familiar with the matter said this week.

The agreement between the Indian and Tajik governments for the development and joint operation of the airbase ended about four years ago, they said.

India was involved in the development of the Soviet-era airbase, including strengthening its runway fuel depots and an air traffic control facility.

Though India pulled out its personnel and military equipment from the airbase near Dushanbe in 2022, the reason for wrapping up its presence has emerged recently.

India's military presence at the Ayni base was seen as part of its efforts to expand its strategic influence in central Asia.

Initially, New Delhi decided to have a presence at the airbase to support the erstwhile Northern Alliance in Afghanistan.

The Indian military had even temporarily deployed Su-30MKI fighter jets as well as military choppers at Ayni around 10 years ago.

In 2021, India used Ayni airbase to rescue its nationals and officials from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country.

Source: PTI
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Modi And The Art Of Practising External Affairs
Modi's Flawed Foreign Policy
How The IAF Smashed Pakistan Air Force
India, US sign 10-year defence pact amid tariffs row
India Builds Best When It Builds Alone
