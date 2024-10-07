News
Another sabotage bid? Pile of soil found on rail tracks in UP

Another sabotage bid? Pile of soil found on rail tracks in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 07, 2024 09:41 IST
A passenger train was briefly halted after the loco pilot saw a pile of soil dumped on the rail tracks near Raghuraj Singh station in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

IMAGE: Workers remove soil from the rail tracks near Raghuraj Singh station in UP's Raebareli. Photograph: X

The soil was removed from the track and rail traffic was resumed on the route, SHO Devendra Bhadoria said.

"A small pile of soil was dumped on the railway track because of which a shuttle train from Raibareli was stopped," Bhadoria said.

 

The locals reported that road construction is underway in the area, involving the use of dumpers to transport soil at night.

On Sunday evening, a dumper driver carrying soil dumped the load onto the railway track and fled, he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
