Man urinates on female passenger onboard Air India flight

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 04, 2023 10:31 IST
An inebriated man onboard an Air India flight urinated on a woman co-passenger and a senior citizen, seated in a business class seat.

The country's aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has sought a report of the incident from the airline.

"We are seeking a report from the Airline and shall take action against those found negligent," the DGCA said on Wednesday.

 

Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident that took place on November 26 when the flight was on its way from John F Kennedy international airport in New York to Delhi.

"Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident which took place on November 26 when the flight was on its way from JFK to Delhi," an Air India official said,

In the aftermath of this incident, Air India formed an internal committee that recommended that the male passenger be placed on a "no-fly list," the official said.

The matter has been sent for investigation to a government-appointed committee and a decision is awaited concerning the matter.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
