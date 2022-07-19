News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » TN girl's death: Collector, SP shifted; govt assures support to family

TN girl's death: Collector, SP shifted; govt assures support to family

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 19, 2022 23:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday shifted the collector and superintendent of police of Kallakurichi district in the wake of violence following the death of a Class 12 girl student and assured all support to the affected family and the students.

IMAGE: A forensic team inspecting the incident site near a school where violence broke out on July 17 over the death of a class 12 girl, in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, July 19, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said he and Public Works Department Minister EV Velu consoled the parents of the girl whose body was found in the school hostel on July 13.

"We had assured to stand by the family and ensure justice to her. Also, after interaction with the students and parents we said we will support them in the students' endeavour to pursue education," the minister said.

 

Chief secretary V Irai Anbu posted Sravan Kumar Jatavath, who was the additional director of agriculture, as collector of Kallakurichi district replacing PN Sridhar who has been shifted to the Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor as its project director.

The deputy commissioner of police, Triplicane, Chennai, P Pakalavan has been posted as the new superintendent of police for Kallakurichi replacing S Selvakumar who has been transferred as per an order signed by additional chief secretary K Phanindra Reddy on Tuesday.

Selvakumar has been kept in the vacancy reserve.

"During our inspection of the school premises we collected samples of the students' certificates that were gutted and found that benches and chairs were stolen," Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told reporters in Chennai.

Indicating that it would take days for the school administration to get the building and infrastructure restored, he said the government was willing to support private organisations in the vicinity if they come forward to run the school in the interest of over 3,000 students.

The minister who made a detailed presentation on the prevailing situation in Kallakurichi to Chief Minister MK Stalin at a virtual meeting chaired by the latter, said many students desire to continue education at the same school.

The minister was also said to have briefed the chief minister that measures should be taken to ensure no learning gap for the students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12.

"We will initiate appropriate measures acting upon the advice of the chief minister,” Mahesh Poyyamozhi said in reply to a question during his interaction with the media in Chennai.

He claimed that the girl's mother said her high hopes of seeing her daughter complete education and take up employment had collapsed. "She sought employment to support herself and we said we would convey it to the chief minister and take steps," he said.

"We assured to stand with her family during the crisis...those responsible for the violence will be brought to book," the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch-CID sleuths commenced the probe into the death of the school girl on Tuesday, even as the Chinnasalem police arrested 113 persons in connection with the arson and vandalising of the school, taking the number of those arrested to 241 so far.

Two school teachers, the school correspondent, principal and treasurer were also among those arrested.

The re-postmortem of the 17-year-old girl began on Tuesday after the Supreme Court rejected the plea of the girl's parents to accommodate a doctor of their choice to be present during the autopsy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
TN girl's death: SC denies dad's plea for choice doc
TN girl's death: SC denies dad's plea for choice doc
BJP forms fact-finding team to probe TN girl's suicide
BJP forms fact-finding team to probe TN girl's suicide
Court orders CBI probe into TN girl's suicide
Court orders CBI probe into TN girl's suicide
Transfers: Bayern sign defender De Ligt from Juventus
Transfers: Bayern sign defender De Ligt from Juventus
Sundar shines on county debut for Lancashire
Sundar shines on county debut for Lancashire
ED arrests Mumbai's ex-police chief Sanjay Pandey
ED arrests Mumbai's ex-police chief Sanjay Pandey
5 women held in Kerala NEET frisking row
5 women held in Kerala NEET frisking row
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Violence breaks out in Tamil Nadu over girl's death

Violence breaks out in Tamil Nadu over girl's death

Girl's death: HC orders SIT against TN rioters

Girl's death: HC orders SIT against TN rioters

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances