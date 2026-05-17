Andhra's population push: CM announces Rs 30,000 for 3rd child, Rs 40,000 for 4th

Andhra Pradesh is offering financial incentives for families to have more children in an effort to reverse the state's declining population growth and maintain a stable fertility rate.

IMAGE: Although he had once advocated population control measures, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said the time had now come for society to work together to increase the birth rate. Photograph: @ncbn/X

Key Points Andhra Pradesh announces financial incentives for families having third and fourth children to combat declining population growth.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu aims to reverse the state's declining population trend by encouraging higher birth rates.

The state government will provide Rs 30,000 for a third child and Rs 40,000 for a fourth child.

Declining fertility rates and ageing populations are impacting economies, prompting the incentive programme.

The government is also focusing on infrastructure projects and welfare schemes to support families and boost the economy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced incentives of Rs 30,000 for the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 for a fourth, as part of efforts to reverse the state's declining population trend.

Addressing a public meeting at Narsannapeta in Srikakulam district, Naidu said he had taken the decision and would announce further details within a month.

"I have made a new decision. We will provide Rs 30,000 immediately after the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 for a fourth child. Isn't this the right decision?" Naidu said on the sidelines of the SwarnaAndhra SwachAndhra cleanliness programme.

Andhra Pradesh's Push for Population Growth

Although he had once advocated population control measures, the CM said the time had now come for society to work together to increase the birth rate.

Naidu's latest announcement follows an earlier proposal to provide a Rs 25,000 incentive for the birth of a second child.

On March 5, he informed the Assembly that the state government was considering an incentive of Rs 25,000 for couples having a second child.

However, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav told PTI on Saturday that the government had decided to extend the incentives to families having a third child and beyond.

Concerns Over Declining Fertility Rates

According to Naidu, rising incomes are leading some couples to opt for a single child, while others are choosing a second child only if their firstborn is a girl.

As a result, he warned that the state's population growth rate is declining and stressed the importance of maintaining the replacement-level total fertility rate (TFR) of 2.1.

He noted that a population remains stable only when the fertility rate is 2.1 children per woman.

He emphasised that declining populations and ageing societies in several countries have adversely affected their economies.

Additional Welfare Measures and Infrastructure Development

Rejecting the notion that children are a burden, Naidu argued that they are an asset and vowed to demonstrate it.

Referring to the Talliki Vandanam welfare scheme, which provides Rs 15,000 per school-going child per annum, Naidu said he would increase the amount "if God shows mercy".

He said the government is printing tamper-proof pattadar passbooks (land documents) and assured that there would be "no land disputes" by March 2027.

The TDP supremo promised to develop the Srikakulam district through infrastructure projects and the completion of irrigation works.

Giving project timelines, Naidu said the government would complete the Madduvalasa Stageâ€“II project by January 2027, the Hiramandalam Lift Irrigation Project by April 2027, and the Thotapalli distributaries by July 2027, among others.

Economic Measures and Government Initiatives

After the formation of the TDP-led NDA government, he said that 86 lakh tonnes of legacy waste had been cleared and promised 100 per cent clearance by June.

Further, the CM urged people to follow PM Narendra Modi's guidelines to address economic challenges arising from the USâ€“Israelâ€“Iran conflict.

Naidu advised people to work from home as much as possible, reduce gold purchases, explore domestic tourism, use public transport, and take similar steps to support the economy and cooperate with the government.