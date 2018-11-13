Ananth Kumar's portfolios given to Tomar, Sadananda Gowda

November 13, 2018 21:23 IST

IMAGE: Union Minister Sadananda Gowda pays his last respects to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar in Bengaluru, on Monday. Kumar, 59, passed away in Bengaluru on Monday morning after battling lung cancer for several months. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been given the additional charge of the ministry of parliamentary affairs and D V Sadananda Gowda that of the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique on Tuesday.

The move was necessitated following the demise of Union minister Ananth Kumar on Monday.

He was holding the charge of both the ministries of parliamentary affairs and chemicals and fertilisers.

President Ram Nath Kovind, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has directed that Gowda be assigned the charge of the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers, in addition to his existing portfolio, the statement said.

Gowda is the Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Tomar has been assigned the charge of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, in addition to his existing portfolios, it said.

Tomar is rural development, panchayati raj and mines minister.