Ananda Bose sworn-in as Bengal governor, Suvendu skips event

Source: PTI
November 23, 2022 11:46 IST
CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday took oath as the new governor of West Bengal.

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta high court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, other state ministers and Speaker Biman Banerjee at a programme in the Raj Bhavan.

 

Leader of opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari, however, skipped the programme.

Bose, a retired Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, was named as the new governor of West Bengal on November 17.

He replaced La Ganesan as the governor.    

Bose served as an administrator of the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuating in 2011.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Governor: 'I am really worried for Bengal'
Mamata blocks Dhankhar on Twitter for anti-govt posts
WB governor takes on chief secy for ignoring summons
These US woman diplomats drive around in rickshaws
'God Or Destiny Had Other Plans For Me'
'Why Is Modi Parked In Gujarat?'
Cong's Himachal CM hopefuls camp in Delhi after survey
The War Against Coronavirus

C V Ananda Bose is West Bengal governor

NDA picks Mamata-baiter Dhankhar as VP choice

