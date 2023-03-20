News
Rediff.com  » News » Amritpal Singh's uncle, driver surrender; Khalistani leader still at large

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 20, 2023 09:33 IST
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver have surrendered before the police in Jalandhar while the Khalistan sympathiser was still on the run, police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Amritpal Singh, who returned from Dubai last year to head the Waris Punjab De group. Photograph: ANI Photo

Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near a gurdwara in the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late Sunday night, Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swarandeep Singh said.

The hunt for Amritpal, however, is still on, the SSP said.

 

The state police has so far arrested 112 supporters of Amritpal. On Sunday, it conducted flag marches and searches across the state in their manhunt for Amritpal.

The day before, the Punjab government launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and his Waris Punjab De, with the police arresting 78 members of the outfit on that day.

The preacher, however, escaped their dragnet somehow after his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

