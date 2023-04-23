News
Amritpal called police and said he would surrender, says Gurudwara cleric

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 23, 2023 10:09 IST
Hours before his arrest, 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh addressed the devotees on Sunday morning in Rodewal Gurudwara in Punjab's Moga.

IMAGE: 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh addressing the devotees in Rodewal Gurudwara, Moga shortly before his arrest on Sunday. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

"Amritpal Singh came to the Rodewal Gurudwara on Saturday night. He himself informed the police about his presence and that he will surrender this morning at 7 am," claimed Singh Sahib Giani Jasbir Singh Rode of Rodewal Gurudwara in Moga, while speaking to ANI over phone.

 

Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher Amritpal Singh who was absconding for over a month will be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam, informed Punjab Police sources.

Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of Amritpal Singh, was taken to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail on April 11 after he was arrested.

Associates of Amritpal Singh were shifted out of Punjab after Central Intelligence agencies raised concerns over possible jailbreak and repeat of the Ajnala incident on March 11.

Two more aides of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh were arrested at Mohali in Punjab, in a joint operation by Punjab and Delhi Police on April 18.

On April 15, Punjab Police arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The radical leader had been declared a 'fugitive' while he was on a run earlier in March.

