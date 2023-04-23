News
Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga; being sent to Assam jail

Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga; being sent to Assam jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 23, 2023 08:45 IST
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested from Punjab's Moga district on Sunday, police said.

IMAGE: 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested from Rodewal Gurudwara in Moga on Sunday. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

"The Punjab Police have arrested him," a senior police official told PTI.

Police further said he would be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail.

 

"He is an NSA subject and will be taken to Dibrugarh," said the officer.

The Punjab Police has already invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the Khalistan sympathiser.

Singh had been on the run since March 18 when a police crackdown was launched against him and his aides.

The police on March 18 had launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel, and creating obstructions in public servants' lawful discharge of duty.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
