Amit Shah suffering from swine flu, admitted to AIIMS

January 16, 2019 23:35 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah is suffering from swine flu and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Wednesday.

‘I have been diagnosed with swine flu for which the treatment is underway. With God's grace and good wishes from all of you, I will recover soon,’ he said on Twitter in Hindi.

According to sources at AIIMS, the BJP leader was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues.

He reached the hospital at around 9 pm and is admitted in the old private ward of the hospital.

A team of doctors are monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, they said.

Union minister Piyush Goyal visited Shah at AIIMS.

*****

Ravi Shankar Prasad stable: AIIMS sources

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is admitted to AIIMS, has been shifted out of the intensive care unit and is stable, hospital sources said on Wednesday.

Prasad was admitted to the hospital Monday following complaints of nasal congestion.

He has been shifted to old private ward and is out of the intensive care unit. His condition is stable, a source said.

The Union Law and Justice minister is admitted in the pulmonary medicine department.

*****

Opposition leaders wish Jaitley speedy recovery

Several opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, National Conference chief Omar Abdullah and Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday wished speedy recovery to Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who left for the United States for a medical check-up.

Gandhi was one of the first opposition leaders who wished Jaitley speedy recovery.

In a tweet, the Congress chief said, ‘I'm upset to hear Arun Jaitley Ji is not well. We fight him on a daily basis for his ideas. However, I and the Congress party send him our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery. We are with you and your family 100% during this difficult period Mr Jaitley.’

Following his tweet, other opposition leaders Abdullah and Lalu wished speedy recovery for the minister.

‘We hope to see him back in the country & in the best of health very soon. God speed,’ Abdullah said.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said he is ‘deeply disturbed’ by the news that his fellow MP and advocate Jaitley has gone abroad for medical treatment, and wished him speedy recovery.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said he prays for Jaitley's full recovery.

Jaitley has been an important communicator and interlocutor with the opposition despite recent constraints, Khurshid said.

Jaitley, 66, who had a kidney transplant operation and follow-up check-ups at AIIMS last year, left for the US Sunday night for a ‘regular medical check-up’, sources said, adding that he would be back by this weekend.

This is Jaitley's first overseas visit since his kidney ailment was confirmed in April last year.