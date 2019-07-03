Amit Shah reprimands Delhi Police Commissioner over clashes

July 03, 2019 14:10 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reprimanded Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik over the clash between two communities in Hauz Qazi area of the capital, sources said.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi,. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Patnaik was summoned by the home minister in Parliament over the incident which was triggered by an argument over parking and led to violence and vandalisation of a temple in Chandi Chowk on June 30.

Four persons, including a minor, have been arrested in the case.

Security personnel were deployed in the area after tensions heightened.

After meeting Shah, Patnaik said he briefed the minister on the current situation in Hauz Qazi area.

"We had some incident which started over parking in Wallet City area. The police has acted promptly and the situation is very well under control. It was a general briefing regarding that Chandi Chowk situation (with Shah). Four persons have already been arrested and legal action will be taken against culprits," Patnaik told reporters.

"CCTV footage which has been circulated is about a particular group of criminals. The teams are working on it. Persons will be identified and arrested soon," he said.

The Delhi Police has registered three FIRs in this case -- two cross FIRs, one lodged by each community, and one for vandalising the temple.

Apart from temple desecration, stones were also pelted in the area leading to a tense situation.

IMAGE: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik at Parliament House in New Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

A public interest litigation was filed in the Delhi high court seeking a Special Investigation Team probe into the alleged conspiracy behind the attack on the temple.

The SIT duly monitored by the court must investigate the attack on the Durga Temple and identify the real perpetrators of the crime, the petition said.

The petitioner, advocate Alakh Alok Shrivastava, also prayed for initiation of stringent action and formulation of suitable guidelines to avoid such attacks on other religious places of worships in future, considering the wider ramifications of such acts in disrupting communal harmony and peace in the society.

"The attack on a temple in the national capital has hurt the religious sentiments of crores of people across country...," the plea claimed.

Union Minister for Health and Family welfare and Chandni Chowk lawmaker, Dr Harsh Vardhan had visited the area on Tuesday and appealed for harmony.

"After some altercation & scuffle over a parking issue in Hauz Qazi, tension arose b/w two groups of people from different communities. We have taken legal action & all efforts are being made to pacify feelings &bring about amity. People are requested to help in restoring normalcy," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi had tweeted after the clashes.