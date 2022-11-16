News
Amit Shah helped us: Fadnavis on Maharashtra's transition of power

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 16, 2022 00:18 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's firmness helped in the smooth transition of power in the state earlier this year as the Bharatiya Janata Party countered "betrayal by the Shiv Sena".

IMAGE: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during a meeting with Union Home minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi, July 8, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Fadnavis was speaking in Mumbai as the chief guest at the launch of a booklet inspired by the thoughts of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shah.

 

In June this year, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against the party leadership which resulted in the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Shinde later became the chief minister with BJP leader Fadnavis as his deputy.

Speaking at the event in Mumbai on Tuesday, Fadnavis said, “Amit Shah offered his staunch support to us when Maharashtra was going through the transition of power. His firmness helped in the smooth transition of power, as the BJP countered the Shiv Sena's betrayal.”

The "original Shiv Sena" (referring to CM Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena) and the BJP could come together and form the government in Maharashtra, he said.

“Shah not only has leadership qualities but he holds the ability to deliver a decision in the right manner. Once he decides about a thing, he gets it done,” Fadnavis said.

After the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Thackeray's party had severed ties with long term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

Thackeray had then formed government with the support of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Talks could have solved CM post row with BJP: Shinde
Shiv Sena factions spar over party's election symbol
Sena always suspected Shinde's closeness to Fadnavis
An Indian at the FIFA World Cup
Pollard praised for going from player to coach for MI
The Cutest Singham You've Ever Met
Shivpal Yadav to campaign for Dimple in Mainpuri
The War Against Coronavirus

BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena

Uddhav was ready to align with BJP: Rebel leader

