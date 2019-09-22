News
Cong sees politics, BJP sees patriotism: Amit Shah on 370 move

Cong sees politics, BJP sees patriotism: Amit Shah on 370 move

September 22, 2019 14:39 IST

Blaming former prime minister late Jawaharlal Nehru for the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said it would not have come into existence had Nehru not declared untimely ceasefire with the neighbouring country.

Targeting Nehru over "non-integration" of Kashmir with India, he said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first home minister, should have handled the issue, instead of the then prime minister.

Addressing a rally in Mumbai on the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party for the next month's Maharashtra assembly polls, he said, "The Congress sees politics behind Article 370 abrogation, we don't see it that way."

 

"The PoK wouldn't have come into existence had Nehru not declared untimely ceasefire with Pakistan... Sardar Patel should have handled Kashmir, instead of Nehru handling it," he said.

"Not a single bullet has been fired in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370," he said.

The senior BJP leader said there was no unrest in Kashmir and in the coming days, "terrorism will be finished".

Without taking any names, he said three dynasties which ruled Kashmir didn't allow the anti-corruption bureau to be set up there.

"Those who indulged in corruption in Kashmir now are feeling the heat despite the cold there," he said in remarks laced with sarcasm.

He asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar to tell people whether they support or oppose removal of Article 370.

Addressing the gathering, he also expressed confidence that Devendra Fadnavis will again be the chief minister after the state polls next month.

The state assembly elections will be held in a single phase on October 21 and results will be declared on October
24.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
