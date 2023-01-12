News
Rediff.com  » News » Amid tussle with Governor, Tamil Nadu govt apprises President

Amid tussle with Governor, Tamil Nadu govt apprises President

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 12, 2023 14:18 IST
Amidst the intense tussle between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu and Governor R N Ravi, the state government on Thursday apprised President Droupadi Murmu over the issue and submitted a memorandum, the content of which was not disclosed immediately.

IMAGE: A man walks past a poster reading 'Get Out Ravi', in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

DMK Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu told reporters in New Delhi that Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy, who led a delegation, handed over to the President what state Chief Minister M K Stalin has 'written', but repeatedly insisted the content of the communication was only known to the CM.

Stalin's communication was submitted to the President in a sealed cover, he added.

 

In his brief interaction in Tamil with reporters at the national capital, Baalu refused to divulge the content of the letter submitted to the President, but only kept saying it was on behalf of the government and handed over by the TN Law Minister.

He indicated it could be 'presumed' the ongoing issues concerning the Governor, his 'departure from traditions' could have been included.

"We don't know what is the conclusion portion as it is between the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the President of India... What the TN CM said has been conveyed to the President," he said, flanked by Regupathy and Lok Sabha member A Raja.

"We have told the President to go through (the memorandum) and take appropriate action as you (she) may deem fit," he added.

Ravi deviating from his customary address to the state assembly on Monday and Stalin piloting a resolution against it had deepened the already strained relations between the state government and the Raj Bhavan, who have been at loggerheads over a number of issues including the NEET exemption to Tamil Nadu.

The chorus for Ravi's recall have since grown stronger in the state, especially from DMK's allies, although the BJP has backed the Governor.

Incidentally, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance had in November last also urged President Murmu to sack Ravi, alleging he had violated the oath he took under the Constitution, while levelling a series of allegations against him.

Baalu pointed out that the November 2022 memorandum by SPA MPs was 'political' in nature whereas today's was a government communication.

Asked what kind of action would follow on the TN government's move against Ravi, Baalu hinted these were not matters of speculation and that such decisions have to be taken carefully after much consideration.

Lashing out at Ravi, the DMK leader charged him with trying to impose 'RSS' sanathana policies' in Tamil Nadu but asserted that would not fructify in the 'land of Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar', all Dravidian stalwarts.

He also alleged the Governor of insulting the TN people and the National Anthem, apparently referring to his walkout from the House on Monday.

During the course of his media interaction, Baalu took exception to a scribe using the word 'Thamizhagam', as suggested by Ravi to address the state and insisted 'Tamil Nadu' was the appropriate usage.

"We don't accept the word Thamizhagam since he (Ravi) is using the word purposely. Anna (DMK founder and late CM) named the state as Tamil Nadu," Baalu added.

The Governor's recent remarks batting for the word 'Thamizhagam' has not gone down well in many quarters in the state, including the DMK and its allies.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
