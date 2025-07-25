HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Amid Thailand-Cambodia clashes, India issues advisory

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 25, 2025 12:16 IST

The Indian embassy in Thailand on Friday issued an advisory for its nationals in the country, urging them to avoid travelling to seven provinces amid ongoing unrest along the Thailand-Cambodia border.

IMAGE: Army vehicles drive along a road in Buriram province, after Thailand scrambled an F-16 fighter jet to bomb targets in Cambodia following artillery volleys from both sides that killed civilians, Thailand on July 25, 2025. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Clashes erupted between Thailand and Cambodia along the border between their countries on Thursday, killing at least 11 people and injuring several others, according to the state-run Thai Public Broadcasting Service.

"In view of the situation near Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travelers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT Newsroom," the Indian embassy said in an X post.

 

Attaching a post by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, it said that the places mentioned "are not recommended" for travelling.

The tourism authority said that "several attractions" in Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sisaket, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces are not recommended for visiting.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
