Amid suspense over K'taka CM, Shivakumar leaves for Delhi 'alone'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 16, 2023 10:16 IST
Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, engaged in an intense competition with Siddaramaiah over the post of Chief Minister, left for Delhi on Tuesday morning.

IMAGE: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar addresses the media at his residence in Bengaluru. Photograph: PTI Photo

"Congress party General Secretary has instructed me to come alone, I'm going to Delhi alone. My health is good," Shivakumar told reporters outside his residence before leaving for the airport.

He was scheduled to leave for the national capital on Monday evening but cancelled the travel plans citing ill-health.

Siddaramaiah is in Delhi since Monday.

 

The three central observers of the Congress, who interacted with newly elected party MLAs on their choice for chief minister, briefed party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and submitted their report on Monday.

The Congress Legislature Party, which met at a hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday, had passed a unanimous resolution authorising Kharge to pick who will be the next chief minister of Karnataka.

Amid speculations about the number of MLAs supporting him and Siddaramaiah for the post, Shivakumar on Monday said his strength is 135, as it was under his leadership, the party won 135 seats.

In just-concluded assembly elections, the Congress scored an emphatic victory with 135 seats, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal-Secular secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

