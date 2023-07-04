News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amid split in NCP, Cong to stake claim to Leader of Opposition post

Amid split in NCP, Cong to stake claim to Leader of Opposition post

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 04, 2023 13:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A meeting of the Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party (CLP) got underway at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday in the presence of All India Congress Committee secretary H K Patil.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole with party leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat during a meeting in Mumbai on October 18, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The party is likely to discuss the issue of staking claim to the post of Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, in the wake of a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

 

The post of Leader of Opposition (LoP) fell vacant after NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigned on Friday.

He joined the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government on Sunday as deputy chief minister while eight other NCP MLAs took oath as ministers.

Notably, the NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, has appointed MLA Jitendra Awhad as the LoP.

Sharad Pawar on Monday said the Congress, a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, was justified in claiming the post of LoP.

The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member assembly.

The Congress has 45 MLAs and CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat has said all legislators are together.

Sources said almost all the legislators were attending the meeting, barring a few who were stuck in traffic due to heavy rains.

Thorat, former chief ministers Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, state Congress unit president Nana Patole and others paid homage to party leader Suresh Dhanokar, the MP from Chandrapur who died recently.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Situation has become very chaotic with Ajit Pawar'
'Situation has become very chaotic with Ajit Pawar'
'Supriya Sule main reason for Ajit Pawar's rebellion'
'Supriya Sule main reason for Ajit Pawar's rebellion'
How BJP can retain power even if Shinde's disqualified
How BJP can retain power even if Shinde's disqualified
New teams and format introduced in I-League
New teams and format introduced in I-League
Stokes' Witty Response To 'Crybabies'
Stokes' Witty Response To 'Crybabies'
New manufacturing projects decline in June 2023
New manufacturing projects decline in June 2023
India summons Canadian envoy over Khalistani threat
India summons Canadian envoy over Khalistani threat
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How Many NCP MLAs Are With Ajit Pawar?

How Many NCP MLAs Are With Ajit Pawar?

'Pawar will show what he is made of in15-18 months'

'Pawar will show what he is made of in15-18 months'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances