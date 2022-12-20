News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amid LAC tension, India to get new missile with 500-km range

Amid LAC tension, India to get new missile with 500-km range

By Ajit K Dubey
December 20, 2022 23:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid the ongoing conflict with China, the Indian armed forces are now going to acquire the 'Pralay' ballistic missile which can hit targets from 150 to 500 Kms.

The proposal moved by the Indian defence forces is at an advanced stage and is scheduled to be taken up for clearance during a high-level meeting this week, defence sources told ANI.

The proposal is also important as it comes at a time when the Indian forces are working on the creation of a rocket force which has been in discussion at the highest levels in the Defence Ministry.

Recently, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar stated that the late Gen Bipin Rawat was working on the creation of a rocket force to counter enemies on the border.

 

The missile was successfully tested twice on two consecutive days last year in December and since then, the forces are working towards its acquisition and induction.

With a range of 150 to 500 km, 'Pralay' is powered with solid propellant rocket motor and other new technologies.

The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation and integrated avionics. "Pralay' is a quasi-ballistic surface-to-surface missile. The advanced missile has been developed in a way to able to defeat interceptor missiles. It has the ability to change its path after covering a certain range midair," sources said.

Sources said that such missiles give a tremendous capability to own troops to completely destroy or take out enemy air defence sites or similar high-value targets.

The Pralay missiles along with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles would be the longest-range tactical weapon system in the defence forces as the long-range strategic weapons are controlled by the strategic forces command.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Ajit K Dubey
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
SEE: Indian Drones Keep Watch On China
SEE: Indian Drones Keep Watch On China
No reduction in PLA's strength at LAC: Army chief
No reduction in PLA's strength at LAC: Army chief
'Time to play hardball with China'
'Time to play hardball with China'
China lifting Covid curbs could kill upto 2.1mn people
China lifting Covid curbs could kill upto 2.1mn people
Graham takes hat-trick as Australia floor India
Graham takes hat-trick as Australia floor India
MVA demands Shinde's resignation on Uddhav-era order
MVA demands Shinde's resignation on Uddhav-era order
Woman's abduction takes dramatic twist, marries lover
Woman's abduction takes dramatic twist, marries lover
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Chinese aggression has increased post Galwan'

'Chinese aggression has increased post Galwan'

'China could be preparing for full scale war'

'China could be preparing for full scale war'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances