Home  » News » Amid backlash, techie's wife, relatives file for anticipatory bail

Amid backlash, techie's wife, relatives file for anticipatory bail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 14, 2024 19:14 IST
Engineer Atul Subhash's estranged wife and her family members, who he had accused of harassment in his suicide note, have filed anticipatory bail pleas in Allahabad high court.

IMAGE: Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The anticipatory bail applications have been filed by Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, brother Anurag Singhania, and uncle Sushil Singhania.

The pleas for anticipatory bail came after the Bengaluru City Police on Friday issued a summons to Nikita Singhania and asked her to appear before it within three days.

 

Subhash, a 34-year-old engineer, died by suicide in Bengaluru on Monday, allegedly due to harassment by his estranged wife and her family members. A case of abetment to suicide has been filed against Nikita Singhania and her relatives.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
