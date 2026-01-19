Ambernath election: HC terms NCP's side-switching as 'globe-trotting'

The Bombay high court on Monday termed the side-switching of NCP members of the Ambernath Municipal Council as "globe-trotting", while keeping in abeyance the Thane district collector's orders recognising and derecognising alliances in the civic body.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri relegated the issue to the collector, directing him to grant the concerned parties -- the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena -- a hearing and pass an order.

The court, in a lighter vein, termed the act of four NCP candidates, who initially joined the BJP-Congress 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' (AVA) and later shifted allegiance to the Shiv Sena, as "globe-trotting".

After the December 20 municipal council polls, the BJP's local unit joined hands with its arch-rival, Congress, under the banner of the AVA to gain power in the municipal council, sidelining its ally, Shiv Sena, which had emerged as the single largest party. The AVA also included Ajit Pawar-led NCP, another BJP ally in the state government.

The BJP won the council chairperson post through direct election, while the Shiv Sena bagged 27 of 60 seats, becoming the single-largest party, followed by the BJP (14), Congress (12) and the NCP got four, while independents won two seats.

The Thane collector recognised the AVA on January 7 as a 'pre-poll alliance'.

Following the furore over the alliance, the Congress suspended all 12 elected members, who then joined the BJP.

The four NCP members then went on to support the Shiv Sena, and the collector on January 9 recognised their tie-up as a "pre-poll alliance", while derecognising the AVA, prompting it to approach the high court.

The court was hearing the AVA's petition, challenging the collector's January 9 order.

"Today, these four persons (NCP members) are with him (Eknath Shinde), yesterday they were with someone else. They are globe-trotting. What if tomorrow they go with someone else?" Justice Ghuge quipped during the hearing on Monday.

The court directed all concerned parties to give their written submissions to the collector on January 28, and he will have to pass an order 21 days thereafter.

The collector's order would not be brought into effect for two weeks after it is passed, so that aggrieved parties can approach the court, it said.

"Until then, the collector's communications (orders) of January 7 and 9 shall be kept in abeyance," the court said, disposing of the petition.