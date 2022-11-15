News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amazon funding religious conversions in north-east, charges RSS weekly Organiser

Amazon funding religious conversions in north-east, charges RSS weekly Organiser

Source: PTI
November 15, 2022 16:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RSS-linked weekly Organiser has accused US e-commerce giant Amazon of financing a "Christian conversion module" in India's northeastern states and being involved in suspected money laundering.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a cover story on its latest edition, the magazine said, "E-commerce giant Amazon is financing the Christian conversion module run by American Baptist Church (ABM). There is a possibility of a money laundering ring run by multinational companies and ABM to fund India's huge missionary conversion mission."

 

In the cover story titled 'Amazing Cross Connection', the RSS-affiliated magazine said the Social Justice Forum of Arunachal Pradesh had alleged that Amazon was "continuously funding the All India Mission (AIM), the frontal organisation of ABM, through its foundation Amazon Smile".

"Amazon is sponsoring the conversion module of All India Mission by donating money against every purchase by an Indian," the magazine alleged, adding that AIM had openly claimed on its website that it had converted 25,000 people to Christianity in northeast India.

RSS-linked magazines have been critical of Amazon and termed it as "East India Company 2.0".

RSS-linked Hindi weekly Panchjanya in October last year had alleged that the company had paid crores of rupees in bribes for favourable government policies.

Amazon wants to establish its monopoly in the Indian market, Panchjanya claimed, and said, "For doing so, it has started taking initiatives for seizing the economic, political and personal freedom of the Indian citizens."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'UP's love jihad law legalises criminal intimidation'
'UP's love jihad law legalises criminal intimidation'
In defence of religious conversion
In defence of religious conversion
SC notice to Centre on plea against forced conversions
SC notice to Centre on plea against forced conversions
Meet official mascot of Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
Meet official mascot of Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
Sensex rises 248 points to close at lifetime high
Sensex rises 248 points to close at lifetime high
Cops take Aaftab to search for Shraddha's body parts
Cops take Aaftab to search for Shraddha's body parts
World Cup: Brazil's Raphinha wants to win for fans
World Cup: Brazil's Raphinha wants to win for fans
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Forced religious conversions very serious matter: SC

Forced religious conversions very serious matter: SC

9 booked over forced religious conversions in UP

9 booked over forced religious conversions in UP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances