Amarinder Singh's Daughter Meets New Punjab BJP Chief

Jai Inder Kaur, daughter of Amarinder Singh, met with the newly appointed Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, marking a significant moment amid earlier concerns raised by her father regarding the appointment.

Key Points Jai Inder Kaur, daughter of Amarinder Singh, met Kewal Singh Dhillon to congratulate him on becoming the new Punjab BJP chief.

The meeting holds significance due to Amarinder Singh's prior reservations about Dhillon's appointment as Punjab BJP president.

Dhillon responded to Amarinder Singh's remarks, emphasising his respect for the former chief minister and the BJP's organisational process.

Dhillon highlighted the BJP's disciplined and cadre-based structure, contrasting it with his 35 years of experience in the Congress party.

The BJP appointed Dhillon, a Sikh leader from the Malwa belt, as state unit chief ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

Jai Inder Kaur, BJP leader and daughter of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, on Monday met newly appointed state BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon here to congratulate him on his appointment.

Kaur, who serves as the president of the Mahila Morcha, shared photos from her meeting with Dhillon on her Facebook page. Accompanied by party workers from Patiala, Kaur also presented sweets to Dhillon at his residence.

Significance of the Meeting

Her meeting assumes significance given that her father, Amarinder Singh, had expressed concerns about the BJP's decision to appoint Dhillon as Punjab BJP president in a recent media interview.

Responding to remarks by the former Punjab chief minister regarding his appointment, Dhillon on May 30 had said that Amarinder was a senior leader whom he respected.

BJP's Organisational Structure

He explained that appointments within the BJP are made through an established organisational process determined by the party's high command.

Dhillon mentioned he was not aware of his appointment in advance and only learned about it on the day it was announced.

Dhillon's Political Background

Having spent 35 years in the Congress, Dhillon highlighted the differences in the organisational structures of the two parties, describing the BJP as a disciplined and cadre-based organisation.

Strategic Appointment in Punjab

The BJP on May 28 chose to pick a Sikh face, Dhillon, as state unit chief, who comes from Punjab's politically significant Malwa belt, which accounts for 69 of the 117 assembly seats in the state as it goes to polls early next year.

Dhillon, an industrialist-politician, is credited with bringing PepsiCo to Punjab in the 1980s during a time of militancy when few were willing to invest in the state.