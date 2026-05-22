Allahabad HC Seeks Details Of Arms Licences Of UP Politicians

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to provide details on the arms licences of several politicians, including Brij Bhushan Singh and Raja Bhaiya, amid concerns about the impact of public weapon displays on social harmony and public safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Allahabad High Court expresses concern over public display of arms affecting social harmony.

The court directs UP government to furnish details of arms licences of 19 individuals, including politicians.

Court observes that weapons used for intimidation erode public trust and create fear.

The court emphasises the importance of fairness and non-discrimination in governance to maintain public confidence.

Observing that display of arms publicly is harmful for social harmony, the Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to furnish details of arms licences of 19 people in the state including politicians Brij Bhushan Singh, Raja Bhaiya and Dhananjay Singh.

In his order passed on Wednesday, Justice Vinod Diwakar said, "In the name of self-defence, weapons that become instruments of intimidation promote fear rather than genuine security. A society in which armed individuals assert dominance through visible force and threats does not become more free or peaceful, rather it erodes public trust."

"It is the prima facie view of this court that the public display of weapons may create an illusion of dominance, strength and protection, but it often disrupts social harmony and generates fear and insecurity among ordinary people. Although the open carrying of guns is sometimes justified in the name of self-defence, weapons that become instruments of intimidation promote fear rather than genuine security," the court added.

Court Seeks Details of Licence Holders

Besides Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, Brij Bhushan Singh and Dhananjay Singh, the 16 other people whose details have been sought are Sushil Singh, Vineet Singh, Ajay Marhad, Sujit Singh Belwa, Upendra Singh Guddu, Pappu Bhaukali, Indradev Singh, Sunil Yadav, Farar Azeem, Badshah Singh, Sangram Singh, Sullu Singh, Chulbul Singh, Sunny Singh, Chhunnu Singh and Dr. Uday Bhan Singh.

Before seeking details, the court also observed, "During the course of arguments it's realized and also considering similar matters pending before this court wherein licences have been cancelled in respect of persons engaged in public and political life, it has been find it necessary that further information is required for arriving at a logical conclusion."

Ensuring Fairness and Public Confidence

"This court is of the considered view that equity is one of the foundational principles of the rule of law; therefore, in order to ensure good governance and maintain public confidence, the State must not only observe fairness and non-discrimination in policy, but such principles must also be reflected in day-to-day administration," the court further said.

It has fixed the matter for further hearing on May 26. The Registrar (Compliance) has been directed to send a copy of the order to the additional chief secretary (home), all district magistrates, and the commissioners of police/senior superintendents of police of all 75 districts for strict and effective compliance.

Growing Gun Culture Under Scrutiny

Earlier the court had sought comprehensive data on arms licences issued in Uttar Pradesh, as it took a strict note of a growing gun culture and observed that individuals with political ambitions or questionable backgrounds are using licensed weapons to project authority, cultivate a dominant image and indirectly intimidate others thereby fostering an atmosphere of fear.