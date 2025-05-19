HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Allahabad HC junks Sambhal mosque's plea against survey

Allahabad HC junks Sambhal mosque's plea against survey

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 19, 2025 15:39 IST

x

The Allahabad high court on Monday dismissed a plea of the Masjid committee against the survey ordered by a Sambhal court in the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple dispute.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard outside Shahi Jama Masjid, in Sambhal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court said the order to appoint a court commissioner and the suit were maintainable.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal had previously reserved its order on the matter after hearing counsel for the Masjid committee and plaintiff Hari Shanker Jain suit and the counsel for Archeological Survey of India.

 

The Committee of Management, Shahi Jama Masjid, moved the high court challenging the suit and the Sambhal court order which directed the survey through an advocate commissioner.

Jain and seven others filed the suit before a civil judge senior division, Sambhal contending the Shahi Idgah Mosque was built after demolishing a temple at Sambhal.

The mosque, it claimed, was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 after demolishing the Harihar Mandir in Sambhal.

The high court had previously stayed further proceedings before the trial court.

The original plaintiffs in the suit claimed the right of access to the religious site at Mohalla Kot Purvi in Sambhal district.

The committee alleged the suit was filed at noon on November 19, 2024 and within hours, the judge appointed an advocate commissioner and directed him to carry out an initial survey at the mosque, which was done on the same day and again on November 24, 2024.

The court had also directed that a report of the survey be filed before it by November 29.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sambhal predates Islam, Vishnu temple destroyed in 1526: Yogi
Sambhal predates Islam, Vishnu temple destroyed in 1526: Yogi
Sambhal mosque in spotlight again over ASI signboard
Sambhal mosque in spotlight again over ASI signboard
Sambhal mosque survey report delayed
Sambhal mosque survey report delayed
'1,800 Mosques Are Disputed'
'1,800 Mosques Are Disputed'
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Hold Your Nose! Are These 10 Smells The Worst Ever?

webstory image 2

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

webstory image 3

Spinach And Corn Chila: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Indian air defence shield foiled Pakistan's attack on Golden Temple, Here's how3:16

Indian air defence shield foiled Pakistan's attack on...

Heavy rain brings parts of Bengaluru to a halt3:02

Heavy rain brings parts of Bengaluru to a halt

Overnight rain floods Bengaluru roads1:15

Overnight rain floods Bengaluru roads

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD