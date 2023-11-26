All Set For Guru Nanak Parkash Utsav

Guru Nanak Devji's 554th birth anniversary will be celebrated on Monday, November 27, 2023.

IMAGE: Sikh devotees shower rose petals on the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, carried by a Sikh priest at the Golden Temple, ahead of Guru Nanak Devji's 554th Parkash Purab, here and below. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Sri Guru Granth Sahib is carried through the streets of Amritsar.

IMAGE: Sikh pilgrims leave for the Attari border to visit Sikh shrines in Pakistan to participate in Guru Nanak Devji's Parkash Utsav.

IMAGE: Pilgrims on their way to Attari.

IMAGE: Children during a religious procession to mark Guru Nanak Devji's Parkash Utsav.

IMAGE: Sikh students display their skills at Gatka, the Sikh martial art.

IMAGE: A Sikh child performs the Gatka.

IMAGE: The Sri Guru Granth Sahib is carried on a special golden palanquin in Ranchi.

IMAGE: Sikhs participate in a cleanliness drive in Prayagraj as part of Guru Nanak Devji's Parkash Utsav celebrations.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com