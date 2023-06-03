News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » All safe in reserved coaches of Howrah Exp, a few in GS hurt: Officials

All safe in reserved coaches of Howrah Exp, a few in GS hurt: Officials

Source: PTI
June 03, 2023 12:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Following the horrific train crash in Odisha involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Railway officials in Bengaluru on Saturday said as per the latest information available, no one from the reserved coaches got injured or died, while few passengers from the general seating coach had some injuries.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the mangled remains of the Coromandel Express train after it derailed claiming atleast 233 lives, in Balasore, June 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The overturned GS and SLRD (Brake Van) coaches are still being restored and rescue works are on, they said.

 

At least 238 people have been killed and over 900 injured in the crash in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

Officials of the South Western Railways in Bengaluru said 994 reserved and around 300 unreserved passengers are estimated to have boarded the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in the city.

It is learnt that 2 GS coaches and Brake Van of the express train that left from SMVB derailed, they said, "As they were unreserved coaches, it will take some time to ascertain identity of passengers. In reserved coaches, details of passengers including contact number are available in the database as they are registered during reservation of ticket."

Upon receipt of more updates, more details would be shared with the public, they added.

According to an update available from Balasore, officials said the unaffected portion of the train with passengers has left towards its destination -- Howrah.

"The unaffected portion of Tr.No.12864 (engine plus 20 coaches) on being given fit to run with speed restriction of 10 kmph at 00.58 hrs. and the rake arrived at Balasore at 03.42 hrs," the update said.

After detaching the damaged coach from the rake at Balasore, the remaining 19 coaches with passengers onboard left Balasore at 05.08 am and continued its onward journey towards Howrah, the express train's destination, with speed restriction of 40 kmph, the update further said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Deadliest train accidents in India since independence
Deadliest train accidents in India since independence
Signalling failure likely cause of triple train crash
Signalling failure likely cause of triple train crash
How rescue teams worked overnight at train crash site
How rescue teams worked overnight at train crash site
Kohli, Zareen offer prayers for train tragedy victims
Kohli, Zareen offer prayers for train tragedy victims
261 killed, 900 hurt in triple train crash in Odisha
261 killed, 900 hurt in triple train crash in Odisha
Don't compare Gill to Sachin, Kohli: Kirsten
Don't compare Gill to Sachin, Kohli: Kirsten
\World No 1 Labuschagne eyes domination in WTC, Ashes
\World No 1 Labuschagne eyes domination in WTC, Ashes
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

238 killed, 900 hurt in triple train crash in Odisha

238 killed, 900 hurt in triple train crash in Odisha

Modi calls meet to review situation Odisha train crash

Modi calls meet to review situation Odisha train crash

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances