HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » All about the church service ahead of Trump's inauguration

All about the church service ahead of Trump's inauguration

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2025 21:17 IST

x

US President-elect Donald Trump and his family arrived at the St, Johns Episcopal Church to attend a church service ahead of his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

IMAGE: US President-elect Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump (fourth from left), US Vice President-elect JD Vance (left) and his wife Usha Vance (second from left) attend a service at St. John's Church on the inauguration day of his second Presidential term in Washington, US January 20, 2025. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

From its organisation as a parish in 1815, St. John's, has been a powerful symbol of faith in the heart of the US capital.

 

Steeped in a rich history it is dubbed the "Church of the Presidents."

The ceremonial proceedings are set to take place at the US Capitol Rotunda, where Trump will take the oath of office on Monday, roughly two weeks after his electoral college victory was officially certified by Congress.

After this Church Servic President-elect Trump and his family will attend a service before proceeding to Blair House, the President's Guest House.

Following this, a formal welcome ceremony will take place at the North Portico.

IMAGE: Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump arrives for a service at St. John's Church. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will greet Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, before welcoming President-elect Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn in first, followed by Donald Trump, who will take the oath of office and deliver his inaugural address.

After the swearing-in, President Trump will take part in the signing ceremony in the President's Room, a tradition that began in 1981 with President Ronald Reagan.

IMAGE: Trump's son Eric Trump arrives for a service at St. John's Church. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

This event marks one of the first official actions of the newly sworn president, where he signs nominations and various memorandums or proclamations.

Following the signing, a luncheon will be held, and Trump will take part in the review of the troops before heading to Capitol Hill to join the inaugural parade.

Later, Trump and his wife will participate in a signing ceremony at the White House and deliver remarks at the Convention Centre.

The evening will conclude with the first dance at the Liberty Ball, followed by participation in the Commander-in-Chief Ball and the United Station Ball.

The day will end with Trump's return to the White House.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Before The Trump Inauguration...
Before The Trump Inauguration...
Trump 2.0: Return Of The Maverick
Trump 2.0: Return Of The Maverick
Jaishankar carries Modi's letter to Trump's swearing-in
Jaishankar carries Modi's letter to Trump's swearing-in
Biden's big move ahead of Trump's inauguration
Biden's big move ahead of Trump's inauguration
Ball dance, farewell: How Trump's inauguration will unfold
Ball dance, farewell: How Trump's inauguration will unfold

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From White House To Paris, Nita Ambani's Fab Saris

webstory image 2

Happy 31st Birthday, Axar Patel!

webstory image 3

What Is The Secret To Inspiring Confidence?

VIDEOS

Supporters gather inside Capital One arena ahead of Trump inauguration0:32

Supporters gather inside Capital One arena ahead of Trump...

Draped in ethnic Kanchipuram, Nita Ambani flaunts Indian craft at Trump's reception2:49

Draped in ethnic Kanchipuram, Nita Ambani flaunts Indian...

Joe and Jill Biden welcome Trump and Melania at the White House1:09

Joe and Jill Biden welcome Trump and Melania at the White...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD