All about the church service ahead of Trump's inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump and his family arrived at the St, Johns Episcopal Church to attend a church service ahead of his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

IMAGE: US President-elect Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump (fourth from left), US Vice President-elect JD Vance (left) and his wife Usha Vance (second from left) attend a service at St. John's Church on the inauguration day of his second Presidential term in Washington, US January 20, 2025. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

From its organisation as a parish in 1815, St. John's, has been a powerful symbol of faith in the heart of the US capital.

Steeped in a rich history it is dubbed the "Church of the Presidents."

The ceremonial proceedings are set to take place at the US Capitol Rotunda, where Trump will take the oath of office on Monday, roughly two weeks after his electoral college victory was officially certified by Congress.

After this Church Servic President-elect Trump and his family will attend a service before proceeding to Blair House, the President's Guest House.

Following this, a formal welcome ceremony will take place at the North Portico.

IMAGE: Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump arrives for a service at St. John's Church. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will greet Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, before welcoming President-elect Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn in first, followed by Donald Trump, who will take the oath of office and deliver his inaugural address.

After the swearing-in, President Trump will take part in the signing ceremony in the President's Room, a tradition that began in 1981 with President Ronald Reagan.

IMAGE: Trump's son Eric Trump arrives for a service at St. John's Church. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

This event marks one of the first official actions of the newly sworn president, where he signs nominations and various memorandums or proclamations.

Following the signing, a luncheon will be held, and Trump will take part in the review of the troops before heading to Capitol Hill to join the inaugural parade.

Later, Trump and his wife will participate in a signing ceremony at the White House and deliver remarks at the Convention Centre.

The evening will conclude with the first dance at the Liberty Ball, followed by participation in the Commander-in-Chief Ball and the United Station Ball.

The day will end with Trump's return to the White House.